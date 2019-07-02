July Heatwave

After clouds this morning, sunshine developed through the afternoon, pushing temperatures into the mid to upper 80s for most of us. One thing to note was the lack of sea breeze today, warming even our coastal areas up. While we build heat the rest of the week, we WILL have a sea breeze, keeping our coastal areas cooler. We’ll likely start to see 90s pop up on the temperature map the next three days, but they’ll be outside of 128 — meaning Logan may not hit 90 this week.

If you’re a fan of summer heat, it’s certainly been a bummer of a summer for you. We have yet to record a 90+ temperature at Logan. You’d have to go back almost 300 days to do so — September 6th of last year! Then again, last year was toasty, recording 90+ 23 times at Logan.

In fact, it’s been such a slow start to the hot summer, we’re now talking about the latest 90 degree readings. One thing to note here is this is only since 1936 when weather records were moved to Logan. The impact of the cool waters obviously playing somewhat of a role there. Regardless, we’re currently in 7th place since that time. If we don’t hit it this week, which there’s a very good chance we don’t, we’ll be looking at a top 5 latest 90 degree reading… again, at Logan.

The heat (even if it’s not 90 for our coastal spots) is timed out perfectly for the holiday weekend. If you’re planning a getaway this week, you’ll need lots of water, sunscreen, sunglasses, and maybe an umbrella for a little bit of shade. UV index is up to a 9 this week which means sunburn can occur in just 20 minutes. If you’re heading down the Cape, temperatures will climb to the upper 70s to lower 80s the next two days with sunshine — perfect beach weather. If you’re heading to Lakes Region you’ll be flirting with the 90s both Wednesday and Thursday!

And perhaps the biggest day in the next few… Thursday, the Fourth of July. The good news is it’ll be dry! It’ll be warm, but dry. Mother Nature will help us out in Boston with that sea breeze we talked about, but temperatures will still be about 80 when the Pops start their concert at 8pm and eventually fall the 70s by the time the fireworks are launched at 10:30pm.