July: Warm And Humid

Classic summer day (if you ask me)…..a mix of sun & clouds, quite warm and increasingly humid through the day that eventually fired off a few isolated showers & thunderstorms. If you were lucky enough to get tagged by one of the downpours for the lawn or garden (unlucky if you had a late afternoon T time), those storms will not lead to relief overnight. Nope, in fact we start the week off on a hot & humid note the next two days. Check out the 7-day forecast…



temps up near 90 tomorrow and again on Tuesday (low 80s along the coast tomorrow) with an elevated risk of showers & storms on Tuesday. Those Taco Tuesday storms are not isolated and brief like today’s were. No, those storms are attached to a cool front that will ram into the heat & humidity on Tuesday afternoon…



Tuesday is not a washout but I do think many cities & towns (especially west of I-95) will get tagged by rain in some fashion. The storms could be heavy and produce some locally heavy rain across western and central New England but likely weaken by the time they reach the South Shore/Cape. Since June 1st, first day of meteorological summer, precipitation has been hard to come by with many cities and towns running a deficit…



We won’t pick up that much rain on Tuesday to wipe out the deficit but it would be great to put a dent in it. We shall see, more on that tomorrow. Speaking of tomorrow, it marks the halfway point of meteorological summer already! Yikes, slow down summer, not quite ready for those other seasons…



~JR