July…..Warm & Dry

Where is summer going?!?! Meteorologically speaking, summer is 2/3 over with only August left. July was certainly rather summery. Here are some deets:

* Monthly temps average ~ 3° above normal–top 10 warmest July.

* 12 days featured 90°(or hotter) temps–our most since July 2013 when we also had 12 days of 90° heat.

* Monthly rainfall totaled a meager 0.87″—2.56″ below normal–8th driest July on record.

* When you combine June & July, it’s the 4th driest start to summer for Boston with only 2.20″ of rain! #Drought.

Needless to say, it would be nice to reverse those trends in August but that doesn’t appear likely for the first few days of the month. The weather system that brought us the showers this morning will linger with us for a couple of more days with more clouds and scattered showers so at least there’s a chance—I’m telling you there’s a chance–of picking up some beneficial rain. I think most towns get less than .50″ of rain the next two days but locations across central/western New England likely see a bit more rain. Tomorrow & Tuesday will be more about clouds than rain.

By Wednesday, High Pressure begins nosing into New England with dry air and this High Pressure is with us for the remainder of the week. That means more sunshine than what we’ll see next two days and also a warming trend. Temps tomorrow & Tuesday are held in check, reaching the 70s but for Wednesday & beyond the 80s are back (80s fashion too?) with some of us up near 90 by Friday.

Enjoy what’s left of July!

