Well today was far from a pretty day and far from how we want to picture June. Clouds were thick, we had some rain showers, and temperatures were stuck in the 50s for much of today. But that’s ok because we really need some rain. Both the month of May and meteorological spring (March, April, May) were dry and warm.

That said, the rain we got today was nothing more than a few drops in the bucket. A few of us got tagged with thunderstorms late last night which helped a bit more but those were pretty isolated. Those aren’t included in the totals below, these are just since midnight.

Tomorrow could have a shower early on in the morning but for the most part will be a dry day. Some sun will peek through in the afternoon. Temperatures away from the water will make it to around 70° with lower 60s on the coast line.