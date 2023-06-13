Has June seemed overly cloudy to you? Well it’s not your imagination. June 2023 is (so far) the cloudiest June we’ve had since 2009. But as we talked about in yesterday’s blog, that doesn’t necessarily correlate to high rainfall amounts — just rainy days. If you missed it, here’s yesterday’s blog: Another Unsettled Week.

The unsettled pattern rolls on this week but thankfully it’s a mild and unsettled pattern the next few days, unlike last week’s cool and unsettled pattern. Temperatures will try to hit 80° each day for the rest of the week, but it does look like the page will turn on that as we head into the weekend.

Rain chances will spike the next couple of days but no day is a complete washout. Most of our rain and storm chances will be in the afternoon and evening with the morning’s being dry. In Thursday’s case, it’s only just a 10% chance altogether.

Tomorrow will start off dry and we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds again tomorrow. Like today, with the humidity in place we’ll probably start off with fog tomorrow morning. From there we’ll break into sunshine and that will provide some fuel to the atmosphere for the storms that will arrive in the late afternoon and evening.

The storms that do push through tomorrow afternoon will tap into that warm and humid air we have and will have the potential to be on the strong to even severe side. Main threats will of course be downpours and lightning but those alone do not constitute a severe storm. It’s possible to have wind gusts close in on 60 mph and larger hail. The best chance of a strong to severe storm will be farther inland as there’s a general weakening trend as those storms move closer to the 95 corridor.