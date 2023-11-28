Blustery and cold for the day. The sun helped a bit but the dang wind kept getting in the way of nice moments. I’ve always held the belief that the wind is the true enemy of the coldest season. Give me 30 degrees and calm conditions over 40 degrees and wind any day–including Taco Tuesday! Our high temps were close to 40 this afternoon and that was below normal by a few degrees.

When you look at where our high temps normally occur, it’s usually in the 40s or 50s…

22 of 30 days either have high temps in the 40s or 50s. This November has been pretty typical…

The core of the cold air is with us right now (Tuesday evening) and will be with us for about another 24 hours as the cold temps extend west toward Chicago…

The upshot of this cold air is that it is dry so while Wednesday is another cold day we have another mostly sunny day on tap…

High temps will generally run below normal by 5-8 degrees but that wind won’t be so rude and disruptive when out & about…

As we roll toward the weekend, the air warms up but also starts to fill up with moisture in the form of clouds and eventaully some rain showers. As of this blog post, it looks like a few rain showers arrive by late Friday afternoon and continue into the overnight hours. No issues with ice as temps are safely above 32 overnight Friday into Saturday morning. As for the weekend, somewhat unsettled with a lot of clouds and perhaps a few sprinkles on Saturday and again Sunday late day.

More on the weekend timeline tomorrow and beyond. Enjoy your tacos!

~JR