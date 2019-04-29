Kicking off May with More Rain

We have had 20 days with measurable rainfall in April, and we’ll likely add another day on the last day of the month.

So far we have had 6.38″ of rain, putting us 2.87″ above normal. The total amount for the month is not a record, but the 20 days of measurable rainfall is ranked #1 for any month, ever.

The dates/rainfall totals holding the top 3 rainiest April’s on record:

#1 2004 — 9.57″

#2 1987 — 9.46

#3 1904 — 9.14″

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY:

Anther round of light showers move in around 1 AM Tuesday, and linger into the morning. It won’t be a complete washout for the morning commute, just a shower here and there.

Temperatures start off in the low and mid 40s in the morning. The afternoon will be cool and below average between 48-54º.

There could be some clearing late in the day.

Wednesday starts in the upper 30s and low 40s, and then inland areas reach into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

A sea breeze keeps coastal areas in the upper 40s. Most of the day is cloudy with a few breaks from the clouds here and there.

The Red Sox games Tuesday and Wednesday are looking cool. First pitch on both days feature temps in the 40s.

Yes — more rain to kick off the month of May. Thursday and Friday both have scattered showers.

The steady rain looks to be in the morning on Thursday, with a few showers throughout the afternoon.

Friday has steady rain in the morning, and then again in the late afternoon and overnight.

Thursday will be chilly with highs between 45-51º. Temps don’t go up much on Friday, we get stuck in the low 50s.