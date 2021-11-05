Tides are at the highest of high levels today at 12 feet. They’ll stay that way through Sunday and just below 12 feet on Monday. A king tide is totally naturally occurring, it’s when the moon and the sun and the earth are perfectly aligned to have the greatest gravitational pull on the oceans. But those high tides are enough to cause coastal flooding this weekend without any wind or storm present.

We’ve seen minor flooding before and we will see it again and is nothing to be too alarmed about unless you have vulnerable property at the coastline. But if you’re driving around midday the next couple of days, some of those low lying coastal roads may see 1-2 feet of inundation.

When King Tides become an issue is when they’re coupled with strong storms or wind. Think back to last week. Tides were astronomically low with a 4 foot storm surge that pushed water levels to 12 feet. If we had 12 foot King Tides with a 4 foot storm surge, that would have been a 16 foot water level for Boston — setting a record for highest water level.

Other than the King Tides, the weekend forecast looks great! Don’t forget to change your clocks back Saturday night.