We’ve made it to Friday, and better yet, a long weekend for many! The big question is: will Mother Nature cooperate with your LDW plans?

Let’s start with today– if you’re zipping out of work and getting on the road, you’ll be in luck… at least as far as the weather goes. While we may have an isolated shower in the early evening, we’ll have a mainly dry, summerlike end of our day. Temperatures will steadily fall from the 80s to the 70s, and eventually the 60s and 50s overnight into Saturday morning.

Saturday starts with a mix of clouds and sun and a cool, crisp feel. Humidity for the weekend AND Monday will be lower than it has been yesterday and today.

While a good bit of the day stays dry, we are keeping an eye on more clouds and a few showers in the afternoon and evening. Showers will be really, really spotty and rather light.

However, if your Saturday plans absolutely depend on the weather staying 100% dry, you might have some problems… especially in central MA, where most of these showers look to set up.

That said, it won’t be a total washout, so you can still spend some time outdoors.

It will, however, be a below-average day, with high temperatures only hitting the low to mid 70s.

We’ll keep the cool weather rolling on Sunday, with highs only getting into the low 70s, and even staying in the upper 60s for some coastal spots. We’ll also see some clouds and a possible isolated shower in the morning.

Once again though, most of the day stays dry, and we’ll have a mix of clouds and sun by afternoon time.

Monday is the warmest and brightest of the three days! High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s, and we’ll be mostly to partly sunny.

It’ll be a great day to hit the beach– the nicest beach day of the three as well! That said, there is a rip current risk both Sunday and Monday, so be mindful if you’re spending time in the water!

We’ll stick with sunshine on Tuesday. If you happened to extend your long weekend, you’re in luck. It’ll be a be beautiful, mostly sunny day with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Rain chances return Wednesday and Thursday.