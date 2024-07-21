Get out and enjoy day two of our wonderful weekend weather!

Highs today will be warmer than yesterday, reaching the mid to upper 80s. Humidity will drop into the afternoon hours, with dew points in the 50s for much of the day.

Skies will be partly to mostly sunny, and we can’t rule out a spot sprinkle.

Tomorrow will be a similar day. It’ll be humid in the morning, not as humid in the afternoon, but as we get to the evening it will increase again. However, this time, it’s here to stay for the next few days.

Highs for your Monday will reach the mid 80s, and we’ll have variable clouds. Those clouds could produce a spot sprinkle or shower.

Tuesday we have better chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms, and unfortunately, it’ll be oppressively humid. The increase in cloud coverage will cool us down to the low 80s, though.

Wednesday we’ll be even cooler in the upper 70s with scattered shower chances. The humidity will still be high Wednesday and through Thursday as well, when we have even more chances for rain and storms. Highs Thursday will reach the low 80s.