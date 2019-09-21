Last Day of Summer in the 80s

7Weather- The last day of summer, will feel like summer. Highs will be about 15-20º above average on Sunday. It remains warm for the first day of fall, and then a cold front drops us back into the 70s on Tuesday.

SUNDAY:

Sunday will feel a bit muggy, but the humidity won’t be terrible. Given the fall-like weather we got at the beginning of the week, I think it’s safe that it will feel hot. Highs will be between 83-89º.

You’ll need the sunscreen, sun glasses, cap and lots of water for the Patriots game. It will be in the mid 80s throughout the game.

MONDAY:

Most of Monday will be sunny. This will allow temperatures to jump into the upper 80s again. It will feel muggier than Sunday, and some towns could reach 90º.

A cold front approaches the area Monday night, bringing in the chance for showers, maybe a rumble of thunder.

FALL PREVIEW:

Our average high drops from 70º to 40º, and by the end of fall we have a sunset closer to 4 PM. We lose 3 hours and 3 minutes of daylight.