The last day of summer ends on a solid note today as highs head for the low to mid 70s this afternoon after a chilly start. While we have more clouds in the mix this afternoon, it’ll be another dry day.

Astronomical Fall starts tomorrow afternoon as the Equinox occurs at 3:21pm. While it’ll mark the start of Fall, we’ll still have a bit of a late summer feel to the air late this week as mugginess returns. Along with the mugginess, some showers return too, first isolated/spotty tomorrow and Thursday, then more widespread chance for them Friday and Saturday. Humidity will lower again Sunday and Monday as nice September weather returns.

