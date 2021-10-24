Yes, you read that right. So get outside and enjoy the beautiful fall day we have on tap for today. If you were up early this morning, this morning felt like fall! Many towns outside of 128 fell to the 30s and saw the first frost of the season. Keene, New Hampshire even dropped to 28° and Orange, Massachusetts to 29°!

With the sunshine we’ll have a nice rebound in temperatures today. We’ll end up back near 60 degrees with a ton of sunshine. It will be a gorgeous day down at Gillette but this planner could be used for just about anything in any town. Just a degree or two different. Head of the Charles or if you’re hiking today, the forecast is basically the same.

After today, things go downhill fast. Monday we get round one of rain. It comes in after midnight tonight and will be mostly centered in the morning. You’ll have a wet morning commute tomorrow. While the late morning and afternoon never dries out completely, the showers will become lighter and more scattered. You can see that in the timeline below. Don’t pay too much attention to the temperatures on this map, however, because the temperature forecast for Monday is very tricky. More on that below after the rain timeline.

Ok, so that temperature forecast. The warm front that is sparking the rain will set up shop right through the area. Individual models have their own take on how far north it will go, but usually they’re a little optimistic on how far north it makes it. So I personally like this temperature forecast better (below) because it keep the warm air south and more of us on the cooler end of things.

The rain we have on Monday is just a tease. The center of the low will pass by Tuesday and Wednesday and will be our first fall Nor’easter of the year. The storm will bring wind and rain. And it looks like several inches of rain possible. Flooding is a concern, especially with clogged storm drains from the falling leaves. While astronomical tides are low, we’ll have an onshore wind for 4 high tide cycles which may lead to some coastal flooding. We’ll iron out all of these specifics — rain amounts, peak wind gusts, coastal flood threats in the next day or so.