If you’re someone who loves scorching temperatures, get out and enjoy it today because we’ve got a cooler stretch ahead the rest of this week.

Highs today will reach the upper 80s and low 90s. It will be cooler at the Cape in the low to mid 80s. With high dew points in the upper 60s, that’ll feel like the mid to upper 90s.

Skies will be bright today. While an afternoon and evening storm chance is highest over southern New Hampshire, some storms could just clip northern Massachusetts.

With all the heat and humidity, some could become strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and large hail.

Tonight, chance for a couple of showers with warm lows in the low 70s. It will still be humid.

Starting tomorrow we’re looking at a major weather shift. Highs for the rest of the week and weekend will settle into the 70s.

Tuesday we have chances for some scattered showers. Those will linger into Wednesday morning with chances dropping as Wednesday progresses. Moisture from what will be the leftovers of Debby will fuel rain showers for us Thursday night and into Saturday.