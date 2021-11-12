Rain ends and skies gradually clear tonight. As skies clear and temperatures drop patchy fog will form after midnight.

Saturday morning will have sunshine with temperatures in the upper 40s by 9AM. Clouds move in throughout the afternoon, and then rain pushes in between 3-4 PM. There will likely be pockets of heavy rain and it will be windy for a few hours as the rain moves through the area. This system that brings wet weather is fast-moving and will be out of here by 6-7PM. Highs reach into the upper 50s around 2 PM, and then cooler air quickly moves in with temperatures falling into the low 40s by 7PM.

Sunday starts chilly with temperatures in the mid 30s in the morning. The afternoon has a mix of sun and clouds with highs near 50º. We kick off the week with mainly cloudy skies and the chance of a few showers. It is not a washout, but you’ll want to take the umbrella with you just in case you run into a shower. It is chilly with highs in the upper 40s.

Tuesday has highs below average in the mid 40s. A chilly breeze will make it feel colder. Wednesday looks to have a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the low 50s. We’re back to mild for one day on Thursday, and we could see afternoon showers as a cold front moves through the area.