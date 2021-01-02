Late Day Clearing Saturday, Rain/Snow Sunday Night

7Weather- We dry out this afternoon, and we could see some clearing closer to sunset. Daylight hours are dry Sunday, and then rain/snow showers start late in the evening.

The rest of Saturday is mild and mainly cloudy. We’ll see a few peek of sun in the early afternoon, and then gradual clearing around sunset. Dinner time is looking good this evening with clear skies and chilly temperatures in the 30s.

You might see some sun Sunday morning, if you’re up early enough. Most of the day is cloudy, dry, and seasonable in the mid and upper 30s.

There could be on and off, light snow/rain showers after sunset Sunday, but it looks like the precipitation fills in around 10-11 PM.

It starts as snow and stays as snow for areas outside of I-95 and north of Bristol and Plymouth Counties.

As of right now, the heaviest precipitation is right offshore, which means we might only get a few hours of moderate snow. The precipitation stays as snow inland, so we likely see 2-4″. If the storm’s path changes, and it’s closer to us, we could see higher amount of snow.

The precipitation starts as rain for areas along the coast and SE Mass. If the storm system strengthens enough, the rain inside on I-95 will change to snow early Monday morning. This could lead to a coating to 2″, depending on how quickly we see the changeover.