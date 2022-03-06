7Weather- Showers arrive late in the day Monday and wind picks up as a cold front clears the region late in the evening.

Temperatures are in the low and mid 40s Monday morning and there will be peeks of sun. Temperatures are in in the upper 40s and low 50s in the afternoon, and then we hit highs around sunset in the mid and upper 50s.

Most of us remain dry up until 4-6 PM, but southern New Hampshire and parts of Worcester County could see a few showers in the early afternoon. Steadier rain arrives around sunset and there could even be a few rumbles of thunder. Wind picks up after 8 PM.

Most of the rain falls from late in the day Monday – 11 PM at night. Most areas will get 0.50″-0.75″ of rain.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for higher elevations on Worcester County from 7PM tomorrow – 8AM Tuesday. Wind gusts could potentially gusts as high as 55mph in this area. This would be enough for isolated tree damage. The advisory could get extended to other locations in the next 24 hours.

You’ll likely hear the wind pick up as heavier rain arrives between 8-11PM tomorrow evening.

We’re back to reality on Tuesday with highs in the mid 40s. There will be a gusty wind around especially in the morning. We’re not talking damaging wind but this wind will make it feel chilly.

A system south of us just misses us so we won’t see rain from it, but there will likely be lots of clouds around.

It’s the same story on Thursday. A system south of the area barely misses us, but it could bring an evening shower. Highs are in the low 50s.