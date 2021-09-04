The best time to grill on Sunday will be around lunch time. There will be lots of clouds, but it is mainly dry with temperatures in the mid and upper 70s. A warm front lifts through the area tomorrow afternoon making it feel a bit muggy. Light showers begin to move in between 4-6 PM, and they will be on and off throughout the rest of the afternoon and evening.

This system that brings rain late Sunday into very early Monday is arriving earlier now, but that also means it leaves earlier.

Labor Day is shaping up to be a pretty nice day. There could be spotty showers lingering in SE Mass early in the morning, but the rest of the area is drying out by 7-9 AM Monday. It might actually be a decent beach day with a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon and highs near 80º. There could be an isolated storm northwest in the early afternoon as a second push of dry air moves in.

Sunday is not a bad day to golf, if you don’t mind a few sprinkles throughout the day. It looks like most areas are dry by mid-morning on Labor Day. Lunch time tee times are looking great! Tuesday has low humidity, sunshine and highs in the mid 70s.

Wednesday will be humid with the chance of storms in the afternoon. A front might linger in the area on Thursday leaving a lingering shower south of Boston in the morning.