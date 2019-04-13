Late-Day Showers Sunday, Wet Start to Monday

7Weather- Most of Sunday is dry and mild. Showers move in late, and then steady rain is likely Monday morning.

SUNDAY:

Sunday will be another nice, mild day. It won’t be as warm as Saturday, but highs still reach into the mid and upper 60s inland.

It looks like a sea breeze kicks in throughout the afternoon, keeping coastal areas in the mid and upper 50s.

Expect some sun early in the day, and then it gets mostly cloudy with the chance for spotty shower after 5 PM.

MARATHON MONDAY:

We kick off Marathon Monday mild and wet in Hopkinton.

Compared to last year’s raw and rainy marathon — the weather this year is not looking too bad.

We start Monday in the upper 50s and low 60s, and temperatures eventually make it into the mid and upper 60s.

Steady rain, with periods of heavy rainfall is expected between 5-10 AM Monday. After 10 AM, the showers are scattered, with the steady rain gradually moving out.

By noon, it looks to be mostly dry with a few sprinkles possible.

If you’re going to be in Boston on Monday, I would bring the rain gear, but not the winter jacket. It will be mild in the 60s.

There looks to be a dry period between 11 AM – 3 PM. After that, there could be a second round of scattered showers.

It will also get breezy in the afternoon, and then windy Monday night.