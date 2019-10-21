Late Day Showers Tuesday

7Weather- Tuesday starts dry, and then drizzle moves in throughout the afternoon. The better chance for rain is overnight, with much of the rain ending around the Wednesday morning commute.

TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY:

The day starts with some sun, and then clouds quickly move in. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s in the morning.

Take the rain gear with you tomorrow! Light drizzle could start to move in around 5 PM. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

There could be pockets of heavy rain from 2-5 AM. The bulk of the rain moves out during the morning commute, with showers lingering along the coast until 8-9AM.

Expect wet roads and breezy winds Wednesday morning.

Wednesday ends up being a nice day! Skies clear, and there will be a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. Temperatures reach into mid and upper 60s.

Expect breezy conditions with winds at 10-15 mph, and gusts up to 25 mph.

Most towns will be 0.25-0.75″ of rain from Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning.

NEXT 3 DAY:

Thursday will have beautiful weather. Skies are mostly sunny and highs are in the mid 60s.