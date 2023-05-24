While the focus will be on the warm-up this afternoon and the risk for some late-day showers and storms, it is no doubt a chilly start this morning for many. In fact, for large swaths of Southeast Mass, temps started off on the record low side for May 24th, with a morning low of 30 across the Vineyard, 38 Nantucket, 35, Provincetown and many other locations in the mid to upper 30s. Boston, points northwest, no record cold was recorded, but it certainly was a sweatshirt/light jacket worthy weather with temps in the 40s.

The bounce back is quick today with a south to southeasterly breeze kicking in. Highs today will range from the 60s across the North Shore/Cape Ann/Cape Cod to near 70 in Boston and 75-80 inland. Showers and storm rumble through late today into this evening. The timing of them favor the 4-6pm timeframe northwest of 495 and inside 495 from 6-9pm. That’ll leave most of the daylight hours dry for many of us, but showers could interrupt those little league games late-day, especially northwest of Boston. Showers fade away after 9-10pm, allowing for a drying overnight.

While we’re dry tomorrow, it’ll be cool and breezy with highs only in the low to mid 60s. Friday, the numbers bounce back to near 70 inland, hold into the 60s at the coast.

The weekend forecast still looks solid with 70s and low 80s. Beach temps run in the 60s to low 70s as mostly sunny skies remain.