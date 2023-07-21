After a beauty of a summer’s afternoon yesterday, we start the morning off comfortable with temps in the 60s. Dew points start to sneak back up this morning and will be higher this afternoon. The higher humidity will fuel scattered storms this afternoon too, mainly across central and western Massachusetts. Across Western New England, a few of the storms will be strong to severe. A lower risk of severe weather exists across Central Mass, with severe weather not expected across far eastern Mass. In fact, across eastern Mass, the shower/storm threat is low until a few move in late-day/evening.

That system drags across southern New England tonight, tries to push most of the instability east of us by Saturday. Although a spot shower/storm can’t be ruled out Saturday, the bulk of the day should turn out to be dry with temps in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday looks gorgeous, with highs in the mid 80s, lower humidity and mostly sunny skies. Copy and paste that into Monday.

Next week overall looks decent too as we heat up. Mid to upper 80s rule mid week with a run into the 90s possible late week. From time to time, the chance for some pop-up summer storms show up, mainly inland, but it doesn’t look nearly as wet as the recent run we’ve just had.