We’re still tracking a big ticket item (storm) for Friday. Our computer models are all in agreement on the track and placement of the storm as seen here…

The center of the storm is over Lake Huron and forecasted pressure under 980mb! That’s a big storm! the storm that far west of New England is only a rainstorm for us (sorry snow lovers….the Grinch is to blame!). I think most towns should pick up between 1-2″ of rain with this storm but strong wind will be public enemy #1 for us…

The other concern will be the storm tagging us during a high astronomical tide on Friday so minor to isolated pockets of moderate coastal flooding are likely at the 11am high tide on Friday (especially on the North Shore). The reason the North Shore is the target is the wind direction. Unlike typical winter season storms that produce strong northeast winds (Nor’easter anyone?!), this storm will produce strong south-southeast winds and the North Shore/Cape Ann has the most exposure to the ocean on a southeast wind (along with Nantucket).

Rain an issue but not as impactful as snow would be. This map shows rainfall forecast with the bulk of the rain occurring between 9pm Thursday and 5pm Friday.

After that, the arctic hound arrives mid evening on Friday. Now, the only saving grace of that wind is that it will help (along with dry air) to dry off roads surafces before the arctic blast shows up and because of that, I am not thinking a flash freeze occurs. Puddles, big and small, will freeze up by late Friday night and stay frozen through the Holiday Weekend.

if Santa is bringing you/the kids are new pair of skates, you’re in luck! Should be some great weather for backyard rinks this weekend and into early next week! If he brought you skis…..ski resorts will have the snow guns cranking by late Friday night!

JR