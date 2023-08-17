More clouds than sun kick off this Thursday morning as temps and dew points run in the 60s, making it feel very similar to what we had stepping out the door yesterday morning. Clouds will occasionally break for some sun today, allowing for a bit better of an afternoon, although it’ll run cooler than average once again. Humidity increases through the day as highs run in the mid 70s.

Humidity continues to increase this evening as some scattered showers and storms develop overnight.

We’ll track scattered showers and storms tomorrow too as a cold front plows toward the region. With high humidity in place and strong winds aloft, a few of the storms tomorrow could be strong to severe with strong wind gusts and downpours. While the risk is low, it’s not zero, that an isolated brief tornado could spin up as some storms may exhibit rotation. Something to keep an eye on.

Once the storms clear late Friday afternoon, the humidity drops off and we dry out for the weekend. Saturday features a busy breeze, low humidity and some midday clouds mixed in with the sun. Sunday features warmer temps, less wind and brighter skies. Overall, Sunday is the better beach/pool day, but Saturday turns out to be a nice outdoor day too, just cooler and a bit breezy. Planning a day off? The nice summery weather on Sunday spills into Monday as well.