Our warm front moved through the area today and gave our temperatures a nice little boost with some sun this afternoon. But the real surge of warm air will be in here for Thursday and Friday.

With the warmth comes the wind, which is not good news for the ongoing fire fights across the state. The breeze will pick up on Thursday and become pretty gusty by Friday. The wind will settle down quite a bit for the weekend as temperatures settle back to the 50s. Don’t forget this weekend is the dreaded time change! We’ll gain an hour of sleep Saturday night but the price will be 4:30 pm sunsets.

The Halloween forecast is near record territory. The record stands at 81° and many of us will be reallll close. If not THE warmest, it will likely be the second warmest Halloween on record. So no parkas to cover those costumes this year! Which of course, isn’t out of the question, it is New England after all! Just four years ago was the flip side of the coin as we picked up 4″ of snow on today’s date in 2020, making for the snowiest October day on record for the city of Boston!

This Halloween is the exact opposite as we challenge record highs.