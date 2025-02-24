January and February (so far) have been plagued by cold air, but we’ll finally get a nice little thaw to close out the month. February is running about 3.5° below average, and while we’ll finish the month with above average temperatures, it’ll still end up being an overall chilly month capping off a colder than average winter.

Finally we’ll get some help from Mother Nature to get rid of that stubborn snow and ice that’s caked on the sidewalks around the state. Temperatures will climb to the 40s and even 50s this week, with the pick of the week being Wednesday!

Aside from the warmer temperatures, a higher sun angle will also help the melt this week. The sun strength today is equal to what we’d have in mid October. While we still have a long way to go to get to that high summer sun angle, we’ve made good progress from the lowest sun angle (weakest sun) on the first day of winter.

While the week features lots of mild air, it also brings a few rain chances — Tuesday and Thursday. The rain chance tomorrow is incredibly low, and for most of us, it’s just a cloudier day. A majority of us will only see a few sprinkles (if that), with the best chance of a very light passing shower occurring along and north of Route 2 including the Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire.

Thursday’s rain chances is higher with on-and-off showers through the day.