Laura A Major Hurricane, Taste of Fall Here

Hurricane Laura strengthened overnight and as of the 8am advisory from the National Hurricane Center, is a category 3 with max winds of 115mph. It’s expected to continue to strengthen today, likely becoming a category 4. Landfall tonight will be as either a cat 3 or 4 right near the LA/TX border. Port Arthur-Lake Charles area and surrounding towns/cities close by will face devastating wind and storm surge damage.

Meantime, locally, it’s a quiet day here with winds of change bringing in cooler and less humid air. Winds at times gust 20+mph through this afternoon.

Tomorrow, we’ll need to watch how far north a warm front gets into southern New England. Just south of it, conditions will be primed for severe weather with rotating storms and strong winds aloft. That combination will be capable of producing storms with damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes. Right now, the highest risk looks to line up across Western Mass and through CT. We’ll keep a close eye on this set up tomorrow.

Friday is warm, just an isolated shower, then on Saturday, we’ll track some moisture from Laura get pulled into New England, creating the chance for showers and storms with locally heavy rain Saturday evening/night.