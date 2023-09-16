Gusty coastal winds and some rain across eastern Mass has been the story this morning, but fortunately, the worst of the storm passed just offshore. Gusts pushed 45-60mph across the Cape and Islands with a few localized higher gusts, but coastal flooding overnight was minimal, and the coastal flooding we expect for the midday high tide will generally be minor. Northwesterly winds gradual diminishing through the day as light to moderate rain showers lingers into the midday hours, before drying out this afternoon from west to east. This evening looks good for those dinner/date plans.



We were very fortunate that the storm stayed far enough offshore to keep the heaviest rains offshore. If the track was 100-150miles farther west, we’d be taking 5-8″ of rain and frequently gusts over 70mph at the coast as well as much of significant coastal erosion and flooding.

Seas are stirred up big time all day long with big breaking waves at the coast. If you’re wave watching later today, just be careful. The rip current risk is very high with the pounding surf.



The forecast looks great from the golf course to the apple orchards to the Pats game tomorrow. Enjoy! Rain comes back Monday.