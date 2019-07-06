Less Humid and Quieter Sunday

It was another hot and humid one earlier today before the strong to severe storms rolled through. Highs stretched into the low to mid 90s with heat index values in the triple digits.

We saw tropical-like humidity accompanied by tropical-like downpours that caused some havoc for those traveling during the brunt of the storms. Quite a few roads flooded due to poor drainage, especially with rainfall rates at 1″ to 1.5″ per hour.

Rainfall reports from Metrowest were well over 2″ with Wayland taking the top spot with 2.5″ of rain.

Thankfully, much more comfortable conditions will be settling in for our Sunday. We’ll start off with some clouds and some patchy fog for the S. Coast and the Cape and Islands, otherwise emerging sunshine will prevail from north to south. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon are expected to rise into the mid to upper 70s. It will be breezy with a NE breeze between 10-15 mph, gusts up to 25 mph.

If you’re heading to the beach, temperatures will likely be in the 70s, under clouds in the morning, to sunshine by midday.

Monday is another beautiful day with highs into the low 80s under mainly sun-filled skies. The summery heat returns Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of our next best chance for showers/storms late Thursday into early Friday, but overall we’re not tracking any washouts.

The first half of next weekend looks sunny and seasonable!