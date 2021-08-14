Drier and cooler air moves in tonight! Sunday will have fantastic weather with lower humidity and seasonable temperatures.

It will still be warm tomorrow, but it won’t be nearly as hot as it has been the last several days. Sunday morning will be sunny with temperatures in the low and mid 60s. Highs reach into the low and mid 80s inland, and a light onshore wind keeps the coast cooler in the upper 70s.

It will be a beautiful, August game at Fenway with plenty of sun and low humidity. The UV index is up to an 8, so you’ll want to reapply sunscreen throughout the game.

If you like a warm (not too hot), sunny beach day with lower humidity, then you should head to the beach tomorrow. Temperatures will be in the mid and upper 70s along the coast. Monday is also looking like a fantastic beach day with highs in the 70s.

The next few days will have lower humidity, but it looks like it gets muggy again as we go into mid-week.

Tuesday is partly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Wednesday has a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the mid and upper 80s. There could be spotty storms in the afternoon. Thursday has lots of clouds and a few afternoon showers. Temperatures remain in the mid 80s. Spotty showers are around Friday and it will be humid with highs in the mid 80s.