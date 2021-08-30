A cold front clears the area tonight, bringing in refreshing air Tuesday. The morning might be a bit humid, but it will feel comfortable by lunch time. The day starts with temperatures in the mid and upper 60s, and then we jump into the mid 80s in the afternoon. Expect a mix of sun and clouds and a light breeze.

Most of the daylight hours are dry Wednesday. The morning has peeks of sun and temperatures in the mid 60s. It will become overcast in the afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. Light showers bein to move in late in the afternoon around 5-7PM.

The remnants of Ida really start to push in early Thursday morning. Rain really gets going between 3-5 AM Thursday morning, and it looks like we’ll be seeing heavy rain for the Thursday morning commute. Scattered tropical downpours remain the region throughout most of the day. It will be breezy, especially along the coast, but wind is not looking like a problem with this system.

The National Weather Service has put out a Flash Flood Watch for Bristol and Plymouth Counties, and the Cape and the Islands Wednesday afternoon through Thursday . 2-4″ of rain are possible with locally higher amounts. That rain along with small rivers and streams running above normal could cause flash flooding.

Once the remnants of Ida push out, the rest of the 7-day is looking good. Friday is mainly cloudy with highs in the low 70s. Skies clear up for the weekend and highs are in the mid 70s.