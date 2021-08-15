After our third heat wave of 2021 which had 4 days in the 90s coupled up the high humidity, relief has arrived just in time for the second half of the weekend. We went from the 90s yesterday to waking up to temperatures in the upper 50s to 60s and much more comfortable air.

Today is beautiful with highs in the low 80s inland, a touch cooler at the coast as winds turn onshore later this afternoon — great for any of your outdoor plans!

Tonight, temperatures take a dip similar to last night with lows into the 50s for much of the region.

Tomorrow, the nice weather continues with highs around 80, slightly cooler at the coast — very similar to today.

Tuesday brings a few more clouds and highs into the low to mid 80s. By Wednesday, we have a spot shower chance otherwise, mostly cloudy with highs into the low 80s.

By the end of the week, moisture associated with the remnants of Fred will bring scattered showers to the region Thursday and could linger into Friday. Those showers should be out of here by next weekend.

Speaking of tropical moisture, Fred was upgraded back to Tropical Storm strength this morning and will continue to slide closer to the Gulf coast states, likely making landfall late Monday night into early Tuesday morning along the Florida panhandle and the Alabama Gulf Coast.

Tropical Storm Grace which is southwest of Puerto Rico this morning will continue to sweep across the rest of the Caribbean through the week as it approaches extreme southern FL and the Gulf of Mexico. It could bring even more destruction to Haiti over the next 24 hours after yesterday’s devastating earthquake.