Less Humid Tuesday, Back to Muggy Mid-Week

7Weather- It was a hot start to the week! Boston had record-breaking heat. We hit 94º, breaking the old record of 92º set back in 1983.

We have one day with lower humidity, and then we go back to muggy conditions mid-week.

TUESDAY:

Not as hot, not as humid and mostly sunny for Tuesday.

A front moves through overnight, lowering the humidity. The day starts with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Inland areas make it into the mid and upper 80s in the afternoon. An onshore breeze keeps highs at the coast close to 80º.

WEDNESDAY & BEYOND:

The tropical air returns on Wednesday. Dew points jump into the low 70s, and highs are in the mid 80s.

It is mainly cloudy with a few showers/storms are possible mid-morning. The better chance for rain comes in after 4 PM, with scattered showers and storms.

It remains humid on Thursday, and highs jump into the upper 80s. Drier air moves back… just in time for the weekend.