7Weather- A cold front sparks a few storms this evening and it drops humidity for the next few days.

There could be a few showers/storms as this cold front approaches the area. Showers and storms really fall apart as they approach I-495, and they move out by midnight tonight. Skies gradually clear and temperatures eventually drop into the mid 50s.

Expect a full day of sunshine tomorrow with low humidity. The day start in the mid and upper 50s and then we get into the mid 70s in the afternoon. It will be windy most of the day with a sustained WNW wind at 15-25mph, gusting to 40mph.

Wednesday morning will feel cool compared to the last several mornings with temperatures starting in the upper 40s.

Temperatures climb into the low 70s in the afternoon and it will be breezy, but not as windy as Tuesday.

It looks like it will be mainly cloudy Thursday with a spot shower here and there throughout the day. Highs reach into the low 70s.

Pollen count remains high, and with the windy to breezy conditions Tuesday-Wednesday our allergy forecast is up to “severe” for the next several days.

Friday is warm and humidity begins to increase again. Highs make it into the low 80s inland, and into the 70s along the coast. We likely hit our first 90º day inland on Saturday. We’ll have to see if Boston gets up there. There could be a sea breeze that keeps the coast cooler.