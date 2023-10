After yet another soggy Saturday, windy conditions take over for Sunday as the storm that brought us the rain moves offshore.

Winds could gust anywhere from 40-55 mph on Sunday, with a Wind Advisory in effect for the Cape & Islands until 8am.

Wind gusts will subside into the afternoon, going down to a stiff breeze by late afternoon.

Conditions will also remain chilly, with highs in the 50s both Sunday and Monday, and a chance for a first frost on Tuesday for some.