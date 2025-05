After a few showers moved through the area Saturday, Sunday’s forecast should feature less shower activity as the remnants of the Nor’easter push eastward.

Temperatures Sunday should range in the 60s, with a couple spots possibly nearing 70.

Although there is a chance for a spot shower Sunday afternoon, Sunday morning is expected to be dry with more sunshine.

For Memorial Day shower chances increase to 30% but temperatures will jump up another 5-8 degrees, with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s.