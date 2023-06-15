After a stormy Wednesday evening, conditions will continue to improve today as the low pressure system pulls away from New England.

Although there still may be a brief passing shower today, most of the day will be dry with partly sunny skies.

Nice weather returns on Friday, with some sunshine and temps in the 80s, but another low pressure system looks to move in from the west by the weekend.

With the low overhead on Saturday, expect more scattered showers and storms, and temps a bit cooler with increased cloud cover in the area.