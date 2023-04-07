7Weather- Windy out there today! Wind gusts pushed 35-40 mph. Temperatures climbed into the upper 50s/low 60s in some spots, and along with drier air in place, relative humidity values were low between 20-25%. That prompted a Red Flag Warning for most of Mass. It will run through 8:00 tonight due to these critical fire conditions. Boston is in a slight deficit for precipitation this spring and year. While it’s not a huge deficit, any vegetation is dry. Multiple brushfires broke out across the region today. A sign of the season, as we’re in fire weather season until we get more to bloom.

Still breezy if you’re out tonight. Temperatures drop into the 40s this evening. We’ll start tomorrow morning chilly. High pressure will be around tomorrow and keep any rain showers to our south. We’ll be on the northern edge of the cloud deck. So we’ll wake up to filtered sunshine. Areas around southeast Mass will keep the filtered sun through the afternoon. Seasonable highs in the upper 40s/low 50s. The Cape stays cooler in the mid/upper 40s.

We’re still dry Easter Sunday. It’ll be a chilly start for egg hunts, so the kids will need sweaters and jackets. It stays cool by midday. Luckily bright! Afternoon highs reach the low/mid 50s. There will be light wind, so the seabreeze will kick in keeping it cooler on the coast.

Think Monday looks nice? By the middle and end of next week, temperatures will be in the 70s. There’s a good chance we hit 80° next Friday!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black