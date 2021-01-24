Less Wind Monday, Few PM Snow Showers Tuesday

7Weather- There will be a chilly breeze around Monday, but it won’t be nearly as windy as it was this weekend. It’s dry Monday, and then a weak system moving by us gives us the chance for snow showers Tuesday.

Monday starts cold with temperatures in the teens, and wind chills near 10º. We rebound nicely in the afternoon with highs in the mid 30s, and skies are bright with filtered sunshine.

Tuesday looks to start with some sun early in the morning, and then it becomes mainly clouds by late morning. A weak system that passes by just south of us, gives us the chance to see light snow showers from 4 PM Tuesday until about midnight. The flurries won’t about to much with the chance for patchy coatings, maybe 1″ is isolated spots.

There could be a few lingering flurries early Wednesday, and then we’ll see peeks of sun in the afternoon. Another system misses southern New England on Thursday, but it could trigger a few ocean-effect snow showers. Patchy coatings are possible once again. Cold air moves in to end the week. Friday has highs near 20º, but with gusty winds, it looks like wind chills will be in the single digits.

We are only 9 days away from the first 5 PM sunset (Feb 2nd)! We gain 1 hour and 10 minutes of daylight in the next 4 weeks.