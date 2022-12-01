7Weather- Welcome to December and what a blustery start it was! Winds whipped around out of the W/NW for the majority of the day. That along with clouds around put our max temperatures in the upper 30s/low 40s. Although it felt quite chillier (Wind Chills just after sunset above).

A W/NW wind will continue to pull in colder air, although as we get farther past sunset the wind will lose its strength. The exception will be on the Cape and Islands where a gusty breeze will linger a little longer. This evening while temperatures continue to drop, it’ll feel like the 20s for a lot of us. If you’re still heading to the Patriots game, or a tailgate – bundle up!

With dry air in place, less wind and mainly clear conditions, temperatures overnight into Friday should drop into the mid/upper 20s for inland locations and to the 30s along the coast. Tomorrow will look and feel more pleasant than Thursday! High pressure moves in southeast of us. That’ll make for more sunshine, plus a lighter wind out of the SW 5-10 mph. Highs will be in the mid/upper 40s. That’s a slight improvement off of Thursday.

Friday stays dry. Next area of low pressure will make its way out of the Great Lakes Saturday. We’ll get some light showers in the late morning hours. A steadier rain develops in the afternoon. The wind will come in around then as well. Sunday will be dry. It’ll just be cooler in the 40s. The 40s hold through Monday. We keep our wet pattern with another round of rain and wind late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Enjoy the rest of your work week!

-Melanie