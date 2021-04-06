Less Wind, Similar Temps

Quiet weather kicks off this Tuesday morning as a mix of sun and clouds greets us on the way out the door this morning. While we still have a bit of a northerly breeze today, it won’t be as strong as yesterday. Breaks of sun will be more prevalent inland with more clouds near the coast. A few sprinkles are possible late-day/evening near the coast, especially across Cape Ann and Cape Cod. Temps the next couple of days run in the mid 50s near the coast, low 60s inland. It’ll be a bit milder Friday, mid 60s and upper 60s on Saturday.

Tree pollen is high and will stay there through the week. Those counts run high until we get some solid rain. Widespread rain is what we could use too, since we’re running 3-4″ precip deficits across much of the area. The best chance for that widespread rain arrives Sunday afternoon – Monday.