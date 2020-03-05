Less Wind Today, Glancing Shot From Ocean Storm Ahead

While the breeze won’t be as strong as yesterday, a few gusts to 25-30mph will be felt across the area this morning. That breeze subsides to about 15-20mph by this afternoon. Sunshine wins out and temps run up into the low 50s, allowing for a nice early March day overall.

Clouds increase tomorrow, and a few spotty light rain/snow showers break out in the afternoon and are scattered about in the evening. In terms of precipitation, this strong coastal just is barely a glancing shot, however, it’s wind field will be large enough to be felt across the coast, especially over the Cape and Islands, where gusts to 45-55mph are possible Friday night/early Saturday morning.

If this storm was 100-200 mile farther north, we’d be talking about a major nor’easter with big snows across the area, but much like the rest of the winter, it’s either been a near miss (like this) or inside track that flips snow to rain. A chilly breeze is with us Saturday as highs struggle to hit 40. 50s are back Sunday and 60s show up Monday!