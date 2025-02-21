It’s been a cold week! Add in days of wind, and it’s felt much colder. This weekend, we’ll begin a day to day temperature climb. That will lead us into the 40s for most, if not all, of next week.

High pressure will settle in to our south this weekend. The pressure gradient between that high and low pressure to our northeast will relax more allowing the wind to subside tomorrow. A weak disturbance brushes us with some clouds Sunday. Overall, it’s a quiet weather pattern, as we won’t have to dodge any raindrops or wintry weather.

Saturday starts of cold near 10° and in the teens. With a lingering breeze, it will feel like the single digits for most, maybe even feel like below 0° for towns in Worcester County. We’ll see abundant sunshine as the wind becomes light. Highs reach the mid 30s. Great day to get outside!

Sunday will start off with more clouds, so temperatures won’t be as cold in the morning. Don’t get me wrong, it’s still chilly in the 20s. We’ll keep clouds around for a good chunk of the day, before more clearing for the afternoon. The wind will switch out of the southwest and become west to northwest by the afternoon. It will be breezy. Expect more of a nuisance type of wind. Highs will reach the upper 30s.

Next week will bring temperatures in the 40s, more clouds, periods of wind and a couple opportunities for showers. Temperatures likely reach the mid/upper 40s midweek. There’s the potential we finally reach 50° next week. If so, it’d be the first one this year. That would be a nice change from the freeze this week!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black