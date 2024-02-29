What a windy past 24 hours it’s been! There were dozens of reports of wind damage with trees and power lines down. We’ll have less wind tomorrow, and temperatures will feel more pleasant. Weekend temperatures will be mild in the 50s, but the weather turns a bit unsettled.

Overnight, the breeze will fade by sunrise. Temperatures will be cold, falling into the 20s for most of us.

Tomorrow, we’ll see a lot of sun with some clouds. Temperatures will rebound into the low/mid 40s. There will be a slight southwest breeze picking up in the afternoon. That’ll keep temperatures down a few degrees across Cape Cod and the Islands.

We wrap up February dry today. We slid to #2 driest February on record after yesterday’s showers. That comes after a wet December and January. We’re also wrapping up Meteorological Winter today. This winter was our 7th warmest on record. Although you might have forgotten that while walking outside today!

Now we look forward to March. Tomorrow is the start of Meteorological Spring. Our average high temperatures will rebound over the next three months from low 40s to low 70s. That’ll be nice!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black