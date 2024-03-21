Windy enough for everyone today? Luckily tomorrow brings less wind. It’ll be a wet start to the weekend, but it ends a bit nicer.

It will be cold tonight! The breeze slowly tapers overnight, as low pressure to our northeast moves farther away and lessens the pressure gradient between high pressure settling in. Mainly clear conditions and a dry airmass still in place will help to drop our temperatures into the low 20s for MetroWest and teens in Worcester County.

Tomorrow will be seasonably cool, but it’ll feel more pleasant with less wind. Highs will be near 40 and in the low 40s. We’ll see a lot of sun, especially in the morning, with more clouds moving in later in the day.

March has been above average for precipitation so far. We’ll add to the rain bucket this weekend! Here’s a look at possible rainfall totals mainly through Saturday night. A low pressure system could bring around 2-3” of rain to Southern New England.

Below is a look at the timing. Saturday morning, this starts as a brief mix for towns with higher elevation outside of I-495 where you see the pink. Wet snow will fall north. Rain will fill in elsewhere in the morning. The rain will be heavy throughout the day, indicated by some of the brighter colors on radar through the afternoon and night.

Here’s a look at the snow forecast with the initial brief mix.

Behind the low pressure system, there will be a chilly breeze Sunday with high temperatures in the low 40s. Wet weather returns midweek.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black