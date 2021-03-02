Less Wind Wednesday, Chilly Rest of Week

7Weather- Wind finally dies down tonight, after pockets of wind damage yesterday and today.

Peak wind gusts between 50-65 mph were reported across most of the area from yesterday afternoon through today. Wind will finally did down this evening and into tonight.

There will be a sustained wind near 25 mph this evening, and then it’s down to 10 mph after midnight. It won’t be as cold with temperatures dropping into the low and mid 20s.

Expect a chilly breeze around throughout the first part of Wednesday, but no where near as windy as it has been the past 24 hours.

Temperatures start in the mid 20s, and then we get into the low and mid 40s in the afternoon.

The week ends chilly. Thursday and Friday will have highs in the 30s, but a breeze will make it feel colder both days.

It’s a good time to wash the car! If you wash it Wednesday, it’ll last you at least 7 days.

The sunset in Boston today is at 5:35 PM. We are 12 days away from springing forward, putting the sunset at 6:50 PM on March 14th. The fist 7 PM sunset is on Tuesday, March 23rd.

This upcoming weekend is looking good. Highs will be below average, but not too bad in the mid 30s. The start of next week looks mild in the 40s on Monday, and in the 50s Tuesday.