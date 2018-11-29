Less Windy with More Sunshine Friday, Rain in the Weekend Forecast

After a blustery Wednesday, winds will start to calm through the overnight tonight with temperatures slipping into the mid to upper 20s to lower 30s closer to the coast.

We’ll start off our Friday under plentiful sunshine and a few more clouds stroll in late evening. Highs stretch into the upper 30s to low 40s, but it will be noticeably less windy.

As far as when to put the Christmas lights up if you haven’t done so already…Friday and Saturday look great, before rain moves in late Saturday into Sunday.

We have one more day of November before we change the calendars to December. Here’s a look at what we can look forward to: