Let It Rain, Let It Rain, Let It Rain, Plus Damaging Wind Gusts

7Weather- Bye, bye snow, and let it rain, let it rain, let it rain. We will get a soaking rain Christmas Day with gusty winds that could lead to isolated to scattered power outages.

Let’s start with Wednesday and Christmas Eve. Both days have calm weather. Wednesday is mainly sunny with highs near 40º. There could be peeks of sun Christmas Eve morning, and then the rest of the day is cloudy. A warm front lifting through the area bumps temperatures into the low 50s. There could be a spotty showers around dinner time, but the heavy rain holds off until 2-4 AM Christmas.

Christmas Day:

Heavy rain moves in 2-4 AM, and ends in the early afternoon

Widespread 1-2″ of rain

Wind Gusts: 45-60 mph

Isolated to Scattered Power Outages

Poor drainage/basement flooding (watching flooding potential for creeks and streams)

Check sump pumps/storm drains

Clear snow and ice from gutters

A High Wind Watch is in effect from 10 PM Thursday – 1 PM Friday. Areas within the watch will likely see wind gusts up to 60 mph, which could lead to scattered power outages.

Temperatures start near 60º Christmas Day, and then they gradually drop throughout the afternoon/evening. It looks like most spots stay around or above freezing until 11 PM – Midnight. There could be some ice early Saturday morning.