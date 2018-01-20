Let’s Gooooooo!!!!!!

You fired up yet? Ready to go?

AFC Championship weekend is upon us and the weather looks to work out just fine here in New England as milder air works in. Highs today top off in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees with mid to high level clouds at times filtering/fading out the sun. The wind will be active, out of the southwest with gusts 25-35mph, occasionally higher at the south coast, but overall it’s a solid January day.



Tomorrow, we lose about 5-7 degrees, but the trade off is less wind. Highs reach the low to mid 40s with clouds and filtered sun. The breeze only runs 5-10mph, out of the northwest. Great tailgating weather for sure! Let’s Go Pats!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!





If you’re heading up north this weekend, the weather looks great up there as well with comfortably milder afternoons. There’s plenty of snow on the slopes, and with the grooming, making and additional of some natural snow over the last week, conditions should fair well.



The next storm to watch is for late Monday, into Tuesday as an icy mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain breaks out across the interior late Monday, with showers near the coast. As an area of low pressure tracks to our northwest, enough milder air will move in to change us all to rain on Tuesday. Rain and gusty southerly winds will be Tuesday’s story as about an 1″ of water falls, and temps nudge 50s by late afternoon.



Behind the storm, seasonably colder air and dry Wednesday-Friday.

Have a great weekend.

