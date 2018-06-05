Check out this cool shot from Tommy Curran:

That picture sort of sums up our day today: We started with sunshine, then the clouds took over, then a downpour – then back to sunshine. Today really put emphasis on that saying, “Don’t like the weather? Wait a minute. It will change.” At 5pm, we’re tracking the last of the worst of it, with a line of downpours and thunderstorms tracking through SE Mass, across the Cape – and eventually outta here! Many of us are already enjoy the sunshine breaking through the clouds once again. It’s a drier, but still cool evening ahead.

Remember, rain isn’t a bad thing! We DO need it from time to time, and it’s even better when it doesn’t fall on a weekend. So, sure… you can give us a hard time about the dreary weather yesterday and the downpours today (even though we don’t control the weather) – but it didn’t ruin your weekend plans, right? Plus, we did our jobs! We told you it was going to happen! Look what happened to Kris. Don’t be like Kris. :c)

So @BriEggers told me there’s no way I could walk to the North End and get back before the rain starts. I thought I could. I’ll never doubt Bri again! #ListenToTheMeteorologist #SoakedToTheBone #7News pic.twitter.com/5dboGSfhAR — Kris Anderson (@KrisAndersonTV) June 5, 2018

Tomorrow will be a mainly dry day. We still have a slight chance of a spot shower, but it’s really only about a 10 to maybe 20% chance. Most of us will stay dry – but it will still be cool, especially for the coastline. Temps inland will be in the low to mid 60s, and only in the upper 50s for the coast. I know, it doesn’t really feel like summer… but we’ll get there… baby steps.

Thursday is dry and a touch warmer – low 70s.

Friday is our “light at the end of the tunnel.” First, it’s Friday. Second, it’ll be NICE! Mostly sunny skies and highs near 80, coolest at the coast.

It is only Tuesday – but it’s never too early to look ahead to the weekend. We’re tracking the chance of more wet weather for yet another weekend – but wait, before you start throwing tomatoes and other produce at the stage, let me say that it’s not set in stone. There’s wet/stormy weather moving through, but the exact timing and location are not yet clear. Currently, I’m going with what I see, and that would be rain south of the Mass Pike late Saturday, but moving out by Sunday. This would make Saturday NOT a washout (most of the day could be dry), and Sunday an absolute stunnah. Still, something to watch. If we learned anything from the weather today – it could change at any moment… and the forecast could too. – Breezy

P.S. See you at #ScooperBowl tomorrow. I NEED me some ice cream.